Dramatic accident on the scooter, Matteo Taglienti died at the age of 24. He had just returned home for Mother’s Day

Matteo Taglienti she lost her life at just 24, after Mother’s Day. He went back to visit his family and introduced his girlfriend to his mother. A few hours later, the tragedy occurred that shocked everyone.

The young man lived in Monte San Giovanni Campano, in the province of Frosinone. Three years ago he moved for enlist in the armed forces, in the eighth Lancers regiment of Montebello. He worked in a workshop and had a great passion for hang gliders.

For Mother’s Day, Matteo Taglienti returned home and took the opportunity to introduce his girlfriend to the family. Then he went back to his job and his life, but he got involved in a dramatic accidentwhile driving his scooter.

The 24 year old is collided with a car and lost his life on the spot. 118 paramedics rushed to the scene, but on their arrival they could not do anything to save the boy’s life. They could only declare his death.

The driver of the other vehicle, on the other hand, was rescued and transported to hospital for all investigations. According to reports, he is not in serious condition. It is a 22 year old boy who was in the company of another girl.

The investigations into the death of Matteo Taglienti are open

The police have seized the Dacia and the scooter and are working to rebuild theexact dynamics of the accident and establish any responsibilities. A file has been opened for street murderas a due deed, following the death of Matteo Taglienti.

The Prosecutor is viewing the footage of the cameras of the area, which will help to understand how the violent impact occurred and how the 24-year-old boy lost his life.

A tragedy that shocked the whole community, family, friends and all those who knew and loved the young man.