A council house invaded by mold and a family’s cry for help: Awaab Ishak lost his life at just two years of age. Finally the expertise

Awaab Ishak is a child who lived with his family in a council house in Great Britain. He was only two years old when his life came to an end. Today, the truth emerged and the sentence proved his father right.

The man had asked for mold help who invaded his home. That same mold which, according to the coroner who performed the autopsy on the little body, has led to death of the two year old.

Awaab Ishak for too long has breathed in the spores airborne inside his home. And this resulted in a severe respiratory tract infection.

A sad epilogue that according to the family could have been avoided, since the two parents had repeatedly reported the mold to those responsible and asked for an intervention. Life in that council house was became unsustainable.

The only answer this child’s father was able to get was permission for repaint the walls. According to those people, so the mold would be gone.

The appraisal of the house and the autopsy on the body of little Awaab Ishak

Justice, however, this time is on the side of the offended people. There expertise on the house and on the lifeless body of the minor, established that:

The property had inadequate ventilation and was not equipped for normal daily activities, which led to excess humidity and condensation. Awaab’s development of severe respiratory condition, leading to fatal respiratory arrest, was entirely due to prolonged exposure in his home environment.

Exhausted from that life, which has now become a nightmare, a few months before losing his son, the father had asked for help from a lawyer. Unfortunately, the legal action involves a very long time and were pending reach an agreement to resolve the situation.