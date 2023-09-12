Wanted for sexual assault on 4 women in Reggio Emilia, he was arrested in France

He was tracked down in France, thanks to the investigative activity of the State Police of Reggio Emilia directed by the public prosecutor Calogero Gaetano Paci, the alleged perpetrator of four sexual assaults, in rapid sequence, in that province. The victims were young women walking on the “Lungo Crostolo” walk.

The arrested man, already detained in France for similar crimes, is suspected of having committed two further sexual assaults in Germany and was identified thanks to investigations carried out, also through international collaboration channels, by the state police. The details of the operation will be illustrated at the Reggio Emilia police headquarters at 11 am during a press conference in which the police commissioner Giuseppe Maggese and the public prosecutor Calogero Gaetano Paci will take part.

