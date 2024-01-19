He did not make it Giacomo Sandrinipassed away within the walls of the Borgo Trento hospital, while he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

The 49-year-old had suffered a dramatic fall a week ago, when he was fell into the void for more than 4 metres. Giacomo Sandrini was cleaning the grate of a manhole, he had offered of his own free will, he wanted to lend a hand. He was in front of a bar in Castaglione delle Stiviere.

After removing the first grate, according to an initial reconstruction by the police, the 49-year-old then left resting on the second gratewhich however would have surrendered due to its weight, causing it to fall into the void.

The alarm was immediately raised on the emergency number. A medical vehicle, an ambulance and an air ambulance arrived on the scene. James was intubated and stabilized and then urgently transported to the Borgo Trento hospital. For a week, the man fought with all his strength, but the injuries he sustained were too serious. In the end, after 7 days, his body gave up and the doctors were forced to declare his death. A sad epilogue that broke the hearts of all those who knew him and have for days prayed and hoped.

Everyone called him James, was a well-known and respected man. His passing leaves an unfillable void.

Giacomo Sandrini's organs will save other lives

The family has given consent to organ donation. An altruistic gesture that will save other lives. Sandrini will continue to live in them and will protect his loved ones from above. The body will be returned to the family, who will be able to organize a funeral for him last goodbye.

Rest in peace my friend, you will forever remain in our hearts.

Nobody deserves it, you will be at peace among the angels. Watch over your entire family…

He had volunteered to clean that grate, no one could have ever predicted such a tragedy.