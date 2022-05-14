Carlo Giannini has been found lifeless in Sheffield, England. The 34-year-old boy was originally from Mesagne, a town in the province of Brindisi. Law enforcement officers have launched a murder investigation.

Carlo Giannini’s lifeless body was found in a park around 5 am from a local resident. Investigators have issued an appeal to ask anyone who has seen something to come forward. They are also viewing all the cameras of the area, with the hope of understanding what happened to the 34-year-old Italian. It had been several years since the man had moved to Sheffield, where he worked as pizza chef. Probably in the next few days the family members will go to the English city for the recognition of the body and for the investigation.

The note for the death of Carlo Giannini

In the note, the agents did not explain the causes of Carlo’s death, but only made it known that the investigation into the case is for homocide. Here is what is reported in the appeal made public:

A murder investigation was launched after a man’s body was found this morning (Thursday 12 May) in a Sheffield park. We were called around 5.05am by an audience member. He reported finding a man’s body while walking in Manor Fields Park off City Road. He has yet to be identified and agents are working to establish who he is. At present, a police cordon remains on the site.

The entire park remains closed and people are advised to avoid the area while the agents continue their work. Anyone with information that could help with our investigation, who may have seen or heard suspicious activity around the park between last night (Wednesday 11th May) and this morning, or who may have CCTV footage that has captured any footage useful, please call 101, citing incident no. 122 of May 12.

As reported by Ansa, it would seem that the relatives of the victim are in contact with the Italian consulate. The 34-year-old hadn’t lived with his family for years.

After the tragedy, a lot of people posted goodbye post on social media, to show closeness to the family, well known in the place and to say goodbye to Carlo one last time.