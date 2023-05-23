Los Angeles, Lakers.- Not even with the support of his fans at the Crypto.com Arena The Los Angeles Lakers of the historic LeBron James gave a fight to a powerful franchise like the Denver Nuggets that catapulted the conference semifinals today with his 111th win -113 for a crushing 4-0 in the series.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more