Reeva Steenkamp was killed in 2013 by Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius. Her father never recovered, he died in his sleep

After years of suffering, his father passed away Reeva Steenkamp, the model who lost her life in 2013 at the hands of Oscar Pistorius. Barry Steenkamp was 80 years old and had been struggling with his health condition for several years, after he suffered a stroke from too much pain due to his girlfriend’s crime.

To give the sad newswas the association created by the family on behalf of the model Reeva Steenkamp:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of Barry Steenkamp in his sleep. He was a blessing to many and he will be remembered with love and great affection. We find comfort in the knowledge that he is now with his beloved Reeva.

The dad is reunited with his beloved daughter. He had never been able to forgive Oscar for taking away a piece of his heart. Due to too much pain he had suffered a stroke shortly after the crime and was not alive never taken again.

The crime of Reeva Steenkamp

In 2013, his “little girl” was 28 years old. It was Valentine’s Day, when Paralympic champion Oscar Pistoriu broke his life gun shots inside his home. At the time, the man was a very famous face in the world of sport, having had his legs amputated as a child due to a genetic condition. Thanks to his carbon fiber legs, he had made his way into the sport, reaching win several gold medals.

Both yes they frequented for a short time and the truth about the motive for the crime has never emerged. The champion has always claimed to have it “mistaken for a thief“. In 2014, after a year of hearings, Oscar was sentenced to 6 years in prison. A sentence that had caused a lot of discussion and which for the most part had not done justice to the young model.

Prosecutors then took the case to the Supreme Court of Appeal and eventually the defendant was sentenced to 13 years in prison.