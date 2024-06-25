Crash at dawn on Sunday: unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for 16-year-old Giuseppe Carauddo

A dramatic road accident, which occurred at dawn on Sunday 23 June, unfortunately cost the life of a 16-year-old boy. Giuseppe Carauddo, this is his name, was on his way to work on his 125 cc scooter when, for reasons to be clarified, he lost control of the wheel and crashed into a tree. Transported to hospital, he passed away shortly after due to the very serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The small community of Apple Peace, a very small Sicilian municipality located in the province of Messina, is in shock due to the death of a very young fellow citizen, suddenly taken away by an infamous fate. His name was Giuseppe Carauddo and unfortunately he was the victim of a serious road accident which occurred in Milazzo at dawn on Sunday 23 June.

The 16 years oldaccording to what emerged, was on board his 125 cc scooter and was walking, around 6:30 in the morning, via Madonna del Boschetto a Milazzo. He was on his way to work in a club when, for reasons that are still unclear, he lost control of his driving and crashed into a tree on the side of the road. Rescued by the 118 doctors and promptly transported to the emergency room of the Giuseppe Fogliani hospital in Milazzo, he unfortunately passed away shortly after his arrival. The injuries sustained in the crash were too serious.

The tragedy shocked Milazzo and Pace del Mela, where Giuseppe lived with his parents Agata and Roberto who are completely devastated today. The mayor Mario La Malfa proclaimed the citizen mourning for the day of the funeral and sent a long and touching message of condolence to social media, with which he also announced the cancellation of the summer event scheduled for Sunday evening.

Words full of sadness also from the former city councilor Angela Bianchettiwho remembered Joseph as “a golden boy, always attentive and responsible, who recently decided to help out the family with a seasonal job”.