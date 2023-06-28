He will forever be remembered as the warrior boy with a red and yellow heart. Little Raniero died forever at the age of 7

The small Raniero died forever at the age of 7, the news has thrown many people into despair. He fought for a long time against his health conditions, always being able to count on the love and affection of his mother Federica and his father Daniele.

Credit: The Lesionati -Facebook

Raniero’s little heart stopped on June 26th and the news quickly spread. He had just turned 7 and the web had known him thanks to theyellow and red Santa Claus initiative. The photos, while in the arms of the comedians The injuredhad gone viral on social media. The same photos that today invade the bulletin boards of all those who wanted to say goodbye to him for the last time.

Even the comedy group chose to say goodbye to him through one heartbreaking post on Facebook:

Fly as high as you can our beloved Raniero, little great warrior of an unequal war in front of which life has put you in front of you right away, challenging you. Thank you for teaching us never to give up and to fight life forever, with all your strength, to the end, without ever complaining. You faced the disease, that damned monster that took you away, like a real lion. Yet you were just a child, a little boy who, like all children, just wanted to laugh, run, learn and play and you did it to the end, despite everything.

The group then turned to mum Federica, dad Daniele and little sister Sveva, sending them support, affection, love. Comedians will never forget that yellow-red hearted child who left the greatest gift in their hearts.

We will thank God every day for giving us the gift of having been able to know, hug, admire and kiss you. Hello sweet Angel. Hello Raniero.

In a later post, the group posted their latest video featuring the baby, to show people what things are really important in life. Here it is:

Little Raniero flew to heaven and everyone will always remember his immense strength and smile, despite everything.