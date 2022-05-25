Alessandro Limoncelli was found lifeless in the bed of his home. Sunday night he fell asleep and never woke up again

Tragedy in Senigallia. Alessandro Limoncelli, a 35-year-old nurse, died suddenly. A family member of his, worried that he could not contact him, went to his home and made the dramatic discovery. The boy was in his bed, lifeless now.

Alessandro Limoncelli went to sleep on Sunday evening and he didn’t more woken up. The police also arrived on the scene and immediately started all the investigations.

In the house no elements were found that could explain the sudden death of the young nurse. The body was reportedly taken to thehospital morgue of the place, waiting for the autopsy. The examination will reveal the cause of death and give an answer to his family and all the people who knew him, today saddened by his loss.

Alessandro Limoncelli had lost both parents

The 35-year-old worked as a nurse atPergola hospital and often helped his brother in his business in the historic center of Senigallia. He didn’t have an easy life, he had lost both parents when he was still in school. His father David Limoncelli has stabbed and killed his mother Giuliana Bassotti in 2000.

Suddenly, Alessandro and his brother found themselves a growing up without parents. Despite everything, the 35-year-old managed to come true and those who knew him described him as a man who was always cheerful, who loved life, despite what he had been forced to accept.

His friends were too worry from the fact that they couldn’t hear him since Sunday evening. He used to log into social media, but in the last few hours everything was silent.

The authorities will now have to clarify the causes of death, to understand how a 35-year-old man died in his bed in such a way sudden and unexpected and to give answers to his family.

Many goodbye messages appeared on social networks, from people who knew and loved him, still incredulous for the heartbreaking news of his death.