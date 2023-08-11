Last August 4, he had killed his father in his home in Cavernago: on Wednesday Federico Gaibotti took his own life in his cell

He had stabbed his father to death last August 4, in the house where the 64-year-old, Umberto Gaibotti, lived alone after separating from his wife. Arrested and taken to jail on Wednesday Federico Gaibotti decided to make an extreme gesture and take his own life. What happened in detail.

A dramatic event that in recent days has shaken the entire small community of Cavernagoin the province of Bergamo.

The key episode in the whole story occurred about lunchtime last Friday, the 4th of August. Some neighbors of Umberto Gaibotti heard screams coming from the 64-year-old’s home and immediately alerted the authorities.

The police arrived on the spot in a few minutes and found one chilling scene. In the garden of the house Umberto’s body lay on the ground, immersed in a pool of blood.

Outside the fence, inside his car with a girl and still with his bloodstained clothesinstead there was the victim’s son, Federico Gaibotti di 30 yearsarrested and held responsible for the crime.

Together with the Carabinieri, the medical rescuers of 118, but they could not do anything else than ascertain the death of Umberto.

The quarrel between Umberto and Federico Gaibotti

According to the investigators, everything would have been born from one quarrel between father and son.

According to what emerged Federico, who had problems with drug addiction for a long time, he had broken into his father’s house for steal his Ipad. The object would have been used to repay a debt of around 200 euros.

The father at that point would have returned home and would have it surprisedthus giving rise to the dispute.

There is also talk of a first suicide attempt by Frederick. A gesture that would have contributed to the outbreak of the dispute and subsequent aggression.

The extreme gesture of the 30-year-old

During the preliminary hearing, the killer’s lawyer had asked that his client be sent to one recovery community, given his strong drug addiction problems. She requested that though she had been rejected by the Gip, who instead validated the arrest and transfer to prison of the same.

In the day of WednesdayFederico carried out his plan, putting an end to his life inside his cell.