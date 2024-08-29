Dramatic road accident ends the life of a worker who, while returning home, lost his life with his vanThe man was driving the vehicle alone when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, he lost control of the vehicle overturning.

Carabinieri; photo from the archive

A serious road accident occurred on the border between Martina Franca and Villa Castelliin the countryside of the municipality of Martina Franca. The tragedy occurred in the late afternoon of Thursday 29 August on a provincial road. The aforementioned road, which connects the city of Grottaglie, in the locality Break the chainin the countryside of Martina Franca is well known to residents for accidents and traffic problems. It seems in fact that at night and in situations of poor visibility, accidents or traffic problems are very common. This afternoon a man of about forty years he lost his life in a car accident with his van.

Ambulance; photo from archive 4

The dynamics of the accident

The accident that caused the Driver’s death It happened in the late afternoon today. The man, driving a red Ford van, lost control of the vehicle. The skid caused the vehicle overturning and the subsequent death of the driver. The impact occurred near a dry stone wall. Both the rescuers of the territorial emergency service and the Carabinieri rushed to the scene. To allow for rescue operations and surveys, the affected stretch of road was temporarily closed to traffic. The police are investigating to establish the causes of this terrible accident.

Read also: Road accident, 23-year-old loses his life after overturning his car several times

Van overturns: man dies while returning from work

The sad news quickly spread around the city leaving the entire community in shock. Martina Franca in sadness and disbelief. Citizens have repeatedly urged local authorities for road safety on that stretch. Citizens demand more stringent safety measures to prevent possible accidents in the future.