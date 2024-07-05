It seems that the boy left the road on his own, falling about two meters near the “Devil’s Bridge”.

No one is “too young” to die, since every mourning leaves a void and an immense pain and most of the time without sufficient explanations. But this time we have to talk about a truly unfortunate, very sad death, for a boy, a very young man not yet of age, who was just going to bicycle.

The young man of 17 years he was riding his bike when, after losing control of the vehicle, he fell for a height of about two meters and hit his head violently. The fall from the bike, although apparently harmless, proved fatal for the boy.

Nicholas Burchiellarothe 17-year-old boy from Sanguinetto (Verona), died yesterday, July 4, in the intensive care unit of the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento. There was nothing more that could be done for the young man who had violently impacted the ground. The carabinieri are still investigating to clarify the circumstances of the accident and whether any other means of transport may have been involved.

Nicholas was in Val di Fassa for a internship in a hotel. He remained hospitalized for two days in intensive care at the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento, where he had been rushed on July 2, after the bike accident. The fall occurred along the Ss48 around 3:00 p.m. The reasons for the loss of control of the vehicle are still under investigation by the Carabinieri of Cavalese.

It seems that the boy went off the road on his own, falling for about two meters between Vigo di Fassa and Soraga, near the “Ponte del Diavolo”. The medical emergency services, the Carabinieri of the Cavalese company and the firefighters intervened at the scene of the accident. Apparently there were no other means involvedthe fall would have been the result of an unfortunate and truly dramatic circumstance.

The community of Sanguinetto is shocked by the news. The Nicholas’s fatherMarco Burchiellaro, interviewed by ‘Corriere della Sera’, remembered his son like this: “He wasn’t a passionate sportsman. The bicycle was simply his only means of transportation. On Tuesday he had just finished his shift at the internship and had decided to go for a ride, perhaps to buy something. He was a boy full of life, and he was finding his way”.