Giuseppe Angileri lost control of his car, which overturned and crashed into a wall: his girlfriend was injured

A dramatic accident, which took place yesterday afternoon in Marsala, in the province of Trapani, unfortunately cost the life of an 18-year-old local boy. His name was Joseph Angileri and he was driving a Polo, when for reasons yet to be ascertained he lost control of the car ending up crashing into a wall. There was nothing for him to do.

Another dramatic weekend on Italian roads, with accidents which resulted in the deaths of several people.

A particularly serious one occurred in Marsala, in the province of Trapani, in Sicily. Around 4pm, one Volkswagen Polo it lost grip on the asphalt and overturned several times before crashing into a wall.

The episode occurred in Contrada Ponte Fiumarella and in the car was a young couple. He’s 18, driving, she’s a year younger, sitting in the passenger seat.

For the driver, Giuseppe Angileri, who has just graduated and recently obtained a driving license, there was nothing to be done.

THE rescuers arrived promptly on site, in fact they could only help the lasswho was slightly injured and still in shock from the accident.

Condolences for Giuseppe Angileri

Everyone in Marsala They knew Giuseppe Angileri and his family. Very many i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours, of those who wanted to show them closeness and affection.

L’John XXIII Technological Institute – Cosentino, which the 18-year-old had attended and in which he had recently graduated, entrusted a touching farewell message to social networks. Here are theirs words:

Like those rare butterflies that live only one day, you left us just when you were about to spread your wings and take off your most beautiful flight. The classmates, the teachers, the Headmaster and the entire community of the “Giovanni XXIII-Cosentino” Higher Institute share the sorrow of the Angileri family over the untimely death of their son Giuseppe, a student of the newly graduated Technical Institute. Everyone will always keep the fond memory of a wonderful boy, with a lively intelligence and great sensitivity. Hi Giuseppe, guide and protect your family and all of us!

