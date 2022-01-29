Emma Raducanu breathes a sigh of relief. The British police have arrested the man who broke into the house where he lives with his parents on the outskirts of London three times. The stalker is called Amrit Magar, he is 35 years old and he is married. Unemployed, he was obsessed with the 19-year-old British girl, who appeared everywhere in Britain after the hit Us Open 2021.

The man claimed to be in love with her, and had also managed to trace his address, leaving notes and “signs of love”. The first time he reached the home of the champion, the man had left a “love” letter. The second time, however, he had left a map that indicated all the way he had traveled to reach her. Finally, on 4 December, he had decorated a tree in the garden of the Raducanu house with Christmas wreaths. Magar had also stolen a sneaker left outside the door thinking it belonged to Emma Raducanu, while in reality it belonged to her father Ian. The latter, thanks to the surveillance camera, recognized the man and then decided to follow him, alerting the police. Arrested shortly after, Magar confessed to stealing the shoe just to have a memento of the Raducanu. Found guilty by the Bromley Court, he will have his conviction next month.