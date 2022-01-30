Great Britain.- A plastic surgery is the dream of many people around the world to get rid of insecurities, however it can become a nightmare in case of being a victim of malpractice, as happened to a retiree, who after undergoing cosmetic surgery he lost the ability to close his eyes.

It is about Pete Broadhurst, a 79-year-old man who lives in Great Britain and who has kept his eyes open for three years, after undergoing cosmetic surgery to solve certain insecurities and that ended up going wrong, turning his decision in a nightmare.

Broadhurst’s problems began in 1959 when, after going through a dental surgery her cheeks were pleased causing conflicts in his personal life and insecurities, so in 2019 he chose to have an aesthetic operation where he had a neck lift, a blepharoplasty under the eyes and a rhinoplasty.

Read more: José Delgadillo, the Nicaraguan who lives with 45 snakes as pets

This surgery lasted nine hours, however the next day he was discharged. At first everything seemed fine, at least until his eyes started to get very teary and irritated.

“It seemed that I had been beaten. It was horrible and I couldn’t close my eyes. I was sick all night. The day after the surgery I wished I had never gone,” he said.

The doctors stated that it was normal and that by the time his body got used to the changes and everything healed, he would be fine, although this never happened and since then it is impossible to close your eyes.

“One day, when I got on the bus, a man told me: ‘My God, what happened to your face?’ I went from feeling bad to feeling worse,” he said in an interview. “Now I only care that my eyes are comfortable. I just want relief. Whoever you trust, even a top surgeon, please be careful because it can ruin your life.”

He revealed that he has tried to have surgery again, but no private hospital wants to do it since it could increase his vision problems that have increased so much that he cannot manage or distinguish the facial expressions of others.

Read more: “A thousand pesos please”, thief robbed a pharmacy in Puerto Vallarta (VIDEO)

Pete confessed to spending 13,000 euros, about 300,000 Mexican pesos, on various interventions that have not helped, so he must put in drops eight times a day to keep his eyes lubricated and cover them to sleep.