He had been waiting for a new heart for two years, but it was slow in coming: after the surgery, Gabriele Persiano died forever at the age of 15

A dream shattered, that of the 15-year-old Gabriel Persian. Unfortunately her heart stopped forever.

Gabriele Persiano had been hospitalized for two months at theSant’Orsola hospital in Bologna, after heart surgery, following some heart complications. And for two years waiting for a new heartwhich unfortunately did not arrive.

THE 15 year old is born with a heart problem and was operated on a few days after his life by Dr. Gaetano Gargiulo. The same one who also dealt with the second intervention at the beginning of January. The doctor tried to save him while awaiting a transplant, but the resulting complications ended the teenager’s life forever.

Gabriel wanted become a chefwas his biggest dream. He had in fact enrolled in the Convitto Corso in Correggio, in Reggio Emilia.

His dad said that his aunt runs a restaurant in Salento and thanks to her he had discovered the passion for cooking.

Unfortunately, in November, the 15-year-old’s conditions worsened and the family decided to move to Bagnolo in Piano. He was hospitalized and operated on, waiting for the heart. A heart that he has took too long to arrive.

The heartbreaking words of Gabriele Persiano’s father

Gabriele had been hospitalized since the end of November. In early January he underwent heart surgery to try to cope with his worsening condition. The professor. Gaetano Gargiulo, who had already operated on him a few days after his birth, also conducted the last operation, in an extreme attempt to save him. But every effort was useless.

A ache that of father Salvatore and mother Silvia, which only a parent who has lost a child can understand. Hoping every day for a miracle that hasn’t arrived and seeing it slowly fade away before your eyes. Today Gabriele is an angel and will cook his dishes for all the children and young people like him who have left this world too soon.