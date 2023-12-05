He had been missing for 4 months, Massimo Lodeserto he was found lifeless in a cellar in Turin. The dramatic discovery occurred on December 4, the man lost his life at the hands of someone who attacked him with a hammer.

The lifeless body of Massimo Lodeserto was hidden in the cellar of a public building. He had been missing for 4 months. The police immediately started the investigation into the 58-year-old’s crime. According to the first information released, it has already happened stopped a man. This is a resident of the popular building. After some suspicions, the Carabinieri searched the building and, thanks to the help of molecular dogs, trained to find people, they carried out the dramatic discovery.

However, it would appear that that cellar is not owned by the man under accusation. The forensic police are carrying out all the necessary investigations in the building, in order to shed light on the crime and the possible motive.

Massimo was wearing them same clothes as the day of his disappearance. It is not yet clear when his death occurred, but the suspicion is that he died on the same day as his disappearance. His case also ended up in the Rai 3 program Chi l’ha visto, conducted by Federica Sciarelli.

On August 30, the man’s family reported him missing. The TV program had told his story live. The 58-year-old lived alone, he had given up going to see his brother for a job trial, which was cconcluded in a positive way. But then, she never answered the phone and no one saw him again.

After months of investigations, the police arrived at that building in Turin. There is still no certain information on the identity of the arrested man, the reasons for the crime or what relationship he had with the victim. It will only be further investigations to shed light on the truth.