Bedridden by an illness, he had been surprised by a fire that broke out in the house: for Daniele Gianfermi there was nothing he could do

The communities of Ceprano and Norcia are shocked by an absolute tragedy that cost the life of a man of only 34 years. He was called Daniel Gianfermi and had been burned following a house fire. Rescued, he was transported to the hospital in Rome where he fought with all his might for a week, before shutting down forever.

An unfortunate life that of Daniele, which unfortunately ended with the most tragic of epilogues.

Born in Cepranoa small town in the province of Frosinone, Daniele Gianfermi had been living for a few years confined to bed and attached to oxygen, due to a very disabling pathology.

He had left his city years ago and lived with his father-in-law in Norcia, in Umbria, and it was in that house, about a week ago, the unthinkable happened.

For reasons yet to be confirmed with certainty, but most likely due to a lit cigarette, a fire broke out in the house.

The flames they also spread quickly in the bedroom where the 34-year-old was and reached him severely burning him in different parts of the body.

The call to help was timely ei Fire fighterspromptly arriving on the spot, they put out the fire in a few minutes.

The medical rescuers subsequently picked up the man and, given the seriousness of his condition, rushed him to the hospital’s burn center Saint Eugene of Rome.

For Daniele Gianfermi there was nothing to do

In the capital’s hospital, the doctors have lent all possible treatments to Daniele Gianfermi, who did his best to survive.

Unfortunately, despite many strenuous efforts, a week after his hospitalization he gave up. The burns were too serious, which in the end decreed his death.

The news of his disappearance spread in a very short time both a Cepranoof which he was a native, both a Norciawhere he lived and ran a butchery that bore his name.

Countless i condolence messages appeared on the web in the past few hours. Many will want to attend the funeral, which will be held in the coming days in the Umbrian town.