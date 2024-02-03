For years he clung to life with all his might, but now his heart has given up: Jonnie Irwin has died

He had been fighting cancer for years and recently revealed that he had just a few months to live. The well-known conductor Jonnie Irwin he lost his battle, he passed away forever at the age of 50.

An agony that began in 2020, after doctors discovered a terminal lung cancer. News that had turned Jonnie Irwin's life and that of his wife and children upside down. He always shared his battle on social media and tried to cling to life, with all his strength, until the very end. He just wanted to give his children as normal a life as possible and even though he won't be able to see them reach their future goals now, he left in their hearts the memory of a wonderful and always present dad.

In 2022, the star of the TV program A place in the sundiscovered that the metastases already had reached the brain. In 2023, the most heartbreaking news: the doctors could no longer do anything and they were left alone a few months of life. It was he who made the very sad announcement through a post published on social networks:

They gave me six months to live, I don't know how long I will live, but what hurts me the most is knowing that my children will grow up without me. This really breaks my heart.

The announcement of the passing of Jonnie Irwin

The news of the famous host's passing came suddenly, after a post published by the family on Instagram, who asked to be left to deal with their grief in privacy. Hers is a void that will not be able to never be filled:

With heavy hearts we share the news of Jonnie's passing. A truly extraordinary soul, he bravely fought cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many people with his kindness, warmth and infectious spirit. At this time we kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy as they navigate this profound loss. His love for him, his laughter and his memories of him will live on. We will miss him greatly, but he will never be forgotten.

The will and video messages for his wife and children

He returned as a guest on his own program to talk about what he was facing. He had revealed that his goal would be to create a digital will of posts and photos for his wife and children. Not only that, in recent months the host has recorded some video messagesso now he can talk to them even after his passing.