When you hear about a plane crash, you may think of a terrible moment involving a malfunction in the aircraft. The reality is that this is the safest way to travel, although There can always be dangers like the one experienced by a passenger heading to Hartford, Connecticut, who intends sue the airline and obtain multi-million dollar compensation.

On May 15, Tahjana Lewis was on a JetBlue flight when, as she said, She suffered burns because hot tea fell on her during a time of turbulence.

According to court documents to which the media had access Business Insider, The passenger is seeking compensation of US$1,500,000 because the cabin crew were not careful enough while serving drinks, as they continued to offer hot tea even though the seat belt sign was on.

According to the plaintiff, who had left the Orlando airport, the passenger next to her was the one who ordered the tea but, due to turbulence, it fell on her, causing her to fall. severe burns to the chest, legs and right arm.

He said the burns were so serious that they caused disfigurement. and scars, so in addition to serving at a time considered risky, it is accusing JetBlue of offering drinks at an “unreasonably and dangerously hot” temperature.

Until now, The airline has not commented regarding the claim.

The cabin crew spilled the tea during turbulence. Photo:iStock Share

Turbulence can be more dangerous than it seems

Although it is not yet known whether the passenger’s lawsuit in the United States will proceed against JetBlue, it should be noted that Several airlines are changing their policies regarding food service during turbulence Well, it may be more serious than it seems.

In accordance with Reutersin May, A passenger died of a heart attack after a Singapore Airlines plane experienced severe turbulence.

The flight was coming from London and was headed to Singapore. He flew through an air pocket while the crew was serving breakfast.

The movement was so strong that even the pilots requested a emergency landing in Bangkok.