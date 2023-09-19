Here is his story of an ordeal that lasted two years

For doctors he had power problems, that’s why he felt bad. Or maybe it was a bacterial infection that needed to be treated. However, Anthony Vecchio had esophageal cancer, which doctors diagnosed him two years late. For the 36-year-old Australian architect, a very long ordeal before discovering a serious form of esophageal cancer.

For two years I had terrible indigestion, but every time I went to the doctor, they sent me home and advised me to change my diet.

These are the words of the 36 year old architect who lives in Sydney, who in 2021 began to notice strange symptoms. She suffered continuously from gastroesophageal reflux and indigestion. Only after two years did the doctors discover that she had cancer, even though the symptoms were clear from the start. They discovered this during a routine examination.

For two very long years the doctors always advised him wrong diagnosis and treatment. The gravity of the situation had been underestimated. The medicines they gave him didn’t work and the doctors kept saying it was due to the wrong diet or a bacterial infection.

When he noticed that the situation continued to worsen and showed no signs of improving, in December 2022 he decided to go to a gastroenterologist. The specialist had him do it an endoscopy and a colonoscopyfinding out why he was sick.

For two years Anthony Vecchio received only wrong diagnoses

When I found out I was shocked. Between the day I found out about my illness, to the appointment for a first consultation, I had already entered an advanced stage. My self-esteem was in shambles, I felt depressed, tired, sad and did nothing but cry.

Photo source from Pixabay

In the meantime, the partner’s mother also fell ill with gallbladder cancer, losing her life a few months later. Now he will have to undergo surgery to remove part of his esophagus, in the hope of getting well again.