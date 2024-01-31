They had it planned out perfectly. Thirty-somethings Anna and Sem would save a lot of money in the coming years so that they could stop working earlier and take a big trip. But then came crushing news: She was diagnosed with MS, he had a cerebral infarction while on holiday. And yet they are now taking the plunge abroad. “It made us realize that we now have to make our dreams come true.”

#cerebral #infarction #suffered #doesn39t #stop #Sem #Anna #39Shoulders #don39t #complain39