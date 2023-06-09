He guns down his son-in-law and daughter-in-law and turns himself in: “Did I kill her too? I do not remember”

For months he had been convinced that the spouses of his two children were having an affair. An absurdity according to the rest of the family, which he asked Raffaele Caiazzo to stop. The latest warning came last Wednesday: if he continued they would prevent him from seeing his grandchildren. The next morning, Raffaele Caiazzo responded by killing his son-in-law and daughter-in-law.

The tragedy occurred in Sant’Antimo, the same village from which Giulia Tramontano came: on the day of the double murder, the village was preparing to take to the streets for a torchlight vigil in memory of the 29-year-old killed on May 27 in Senago.

Caiazzo arrived at the first victim’s house by bicycle, shortly after 6.30 in the morning. Son-in-law Luigi Cammisa, a 29-year-old worker, had just left home to go to work. He reached him a few steps from his home and shot him leaving the body on the ground. “They called me to tell me: ‘Go and look near the church, your nephew is down. I would never have imagined such a thing, he was a good boy, a good-natured, hard worker ”, the victim’s maternal aunt, who left behind two children aged 2 and 7, told La Repubblica. “Today it happened to my nephew, a few days ago to Giulia. Are we joking? Is there no law for my nephew? She will mean that we will make it ”.

Caiazzo then continued on foot towards via Enrico Caruso where his daughter-in-law, Maria Brigida Pesacane, 24, lived. At the time of the murder, the 2- and 4-year-old children were also sleeping in the apartment. the murderer’s son, also a worker, had already left for work. “He could only say, ‘He killed her, he killed her. It was him’”, a neighbor told La Repubblica.

After an escape that lasted almost five hours, Caiazzo gave himself up at the Gricignano barracks. During the interrogation, which lasted until seven in the evening, he confessed to having killed his son-in-law, claiming however that he did not remember having murdered his daughter-in-law too. “You say I killed her too? I don’t remember,” the words quoted. The 44-year-old, who had been keeping the gun illegally for some time, said he couldn’t remember where he threw it. His lawyer fears he could take his own life. “I understand that I have to end it,” he would have repeated.