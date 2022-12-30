There is no doubt that Pele’s achievements on the field were unprecedented, and to this day remain elusive for most footballers, as his relentless goalscoring career began at the age of 15, and by the age of 17 he won the World Cup with his team, and he would have Inspiring Brazil to two more victories in 1962 and 1970.

By the end of his football career, he had scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, which is a record set in the Guinness Book of Records, despite the objection of some, as it includes friendly matches..

But what many do not realize is that Pele’s life off the field was full of events, as it extended to the fields of politics, art and popular culture, during which he broke some “taboos”, and had 3 wives and 7 children.

Growing up in extreme poverty

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as “Pele”, grew up in the slums of Tres Coraques, and was instilled with a love of football since childhood from his father, footballer Joao Ramos do Nascimento, nicknamed “Dondinho”.

Depending on the soccer genes he inherited from his father, Pele would usually play in the streets in a sock stuffed with newspaper and tied with string, or with a grapefruit..

And from those streets to the biggest football stadiums, Pele shone throughout his career, to the point that prompted him to return to the stadiums after two years of semi-retirement, by signing for the “New York Cosmos” in 1975, to play in the North American Football League. (NASL).

Pele’s fame made his name familiar, even in the United States where this sport is not very popular, and he has “fans” in the White House, specifically Presidents Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter..

Love.. marriage.. children

As for the emotional life of the late football star, it was characterized by volatility, starting with his first marriage in 1966 to Rosemary dos Reis Chulby, and they had two daughters and a boy, Kelly, Jennifer and Edson..

The son, known as Edino, was sentenced to 33 years in prison on money laundering and drug trafficking charges in 2014, but this was reduced to 12 years and 10 months on appeal..

Pele visited his son several times in prison, having insisted when Edinho was first arrested that there was “no evidence” against him..

His first marriage ended in 1982, and then his name was associated with the Brazilian model and TV presenter, Maria da Graca Mengele, known as “Shusha”. Xuxaa relationship that lasted for about 6 years, and raised a lot and a lot of controversy, not only because they were of different races (she was white), but also because of the large age difference between them..

Pele began dating the model when she was still a teenager, he was 40, and she was 17..

But in April 1994, he married psychologist and religious singer, Assiria Lemos Sychos, who gave birth to twins, Joshua and Celeste, in 1996..

The couple separated in 2008, and Pele married for the third time in July 2016, to Marcia Aoki, at the age of 75, while she was 41 years old. She is a Japanese Brazilian who worked in importing medical equipment.

Pele has at least two other children from extramarital affairs, and has refused to submit to DNA tests to prove he is the father of Sandra Machado, born of an affair with maid Anezia Machado in 1964..

Sandra won the right to use Pele Nascimento’s title in 1996, after a 5-year legal battle.

Pele admitted another daughter, Flavia Cortez, whom he had after an affair with journalist Lynita Cortez in 1968.

Talented artist

Pele’s talents were beyond the borders of the green rectangle, as there were many approved films and documentaries about his life, but his acting abilities clearly emerged in the movie Escape to victory Which he co-starred in 1981, alongside Michael Caine and Sylvester Stallone, and its story revolves around a soccer team of Allied prisoners who got out of Nazi Germany.

Pele also played guitar, and released singles and albums of his own music. One of his recent songs is “Listen to the Old Man“.

Politics

Pele became involved in politics, and served as Brazil’s Minister of Sports between 1995 and 1998. He was also an ambassador for UNESCO and UNICEF, as well as an ambassador for the United Nations Environment.

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing, as there were corruption disputes with Brazilian football manager Ricardo Teixeira over television rights to the 1994 World Cup after Pele’s broadcaster was snubbed.

The relationship between the legendary player and the former president of FIFA, Joao Havelange, was strained in the same year, due to Pele’s criticism on official television of Havelange and Teixeira, accusing them of involvement in corruption.

These criticisms led to Pele’s expulsion from the 1994 World Cup draw ceremony in America, but he succeeded in “revenge” quickly, after he became Minister of Sports in Brazil, and issued legislation that did not please Havelangevi much.

“breaking taboos”

Pele participated in commercials for many products, which sparked criticism of him by some, as it “harms his revered football career.”

The Brazilian legend surprised many, when he agreed to appear in advertisements to promote the drug “Viagra” produced by the “Pfizer” company, which was not addressed publicly, and discussion of such “men’s sexual problems” is considered a “taboo”.

But Pele, who insisted he had never used the drug himself, said he wanted to “break taboos” related to the problem the drug treats.

As early as 1981, he promoted his own soccer video game on the Atari machine, along with advertisements for restaurants and companies such as Subway and Coca-Cola..

It is estimated that Pele’s annual income during his football career amounted to about $150,000, as his wealth was greatly enhanced by his $2.8 million, three-year contract in New York, at the end of his playing days..

But after retirement, he was still accepting a plethora of lucrative advertising and business deals, and it’s estimated that he made $14 million doing so..