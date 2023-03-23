30 years ago he was adopted by a family, but today, thanks to Le Iene, the rapper Gionny Scandal has found his biological parents

Really touching story of Johnny Scandal, born Gionata Ruggieri. at 31, thanks to the Italia 1 programme Hyenasmanaged to track down and embrace his biological parents.

Credit: gionnyscaldalreal – Instagram

A heartbreaking story that of life and adolescence of Jonathan Ruggieriknown by most with the stage name of Gionny Scandal.

He was born in Pisticci, in the province of Matera, on 27 September 1991. The difficulties for him began very early. After being recognized by his parents, the lords of God, he comes abandoned by them and entrusted to the Municipality.

When he was alone 2 years is adopted by a couple from northern Italy, the Ruggieri family, whose surname he took, and moved to Serenain lower Brianza.

At the age of just 4 years loses his foster dad. When he had 11 instead he loses his mom toothus remaining to live with his grandmother.

Meanwhile Gionata grows up and among all the difficulties he finds his safe place in the music. He starts singing in some local emo bands but soon discovers the rap and since 2009 he begins to make a name for himself YouTube. He publishes his first singles and albums and in a short time conquers the top positions of the genre charts.

Gionny Scandal tracks down his parents

Gionata recently lost his too Grandmother, the person who raised him. Even from this dramatic event, perhaps, starts his desire to know and trace its originshis parents.

He started doing research on social media, but didn’t get much feedback. So she contacted Le Iene and together they first contacted the media of Puglia and Basilicata, to then break the delay and go directly to the municipality of Pisticci.

There, thanks to the birth certificates, he discovers the names of his biological parents and above all that they had not abandoned him. The Tribunal had deprived them of the possibility of raising him, probably for serious reasons.

Thanks to the reports received from the editorial staff of the Italia 1 program, the rapper succeeds finally to meet the people who brought him into the world.

Before the father Antoniowho embraces him and tells him about their last meeting, when she handed him over to her adoptive family.

Then the mom Ritawho waited for him at home with the whole family and who as soon as she saw him gave him a long hug.

In a posts on social mediaJonathan told all the emotions experienced for this event that was certainly very important for his life.