Many years ago Annette Michel and ingrid coronado They were part of the cast of hosts of the “Tempranito” program, which at the time was one of the shows that gave the highest ratings to TV Azteca. This pair of beautiful women they were very good friendsNevertheless, little by little they distanced themselves due to some circumstances.

One of the reasons for the enmity between Ingrid Coronado and Anette Michelwas announced by the television host Daniel Bisogno, during one of the broadcasts of the program “Historias Engarzadas”, which was presented by the Mexican journalist Mónica Garza, former host of “Ventaneando”.

According to the story of Daniel Bisognoon a certain occasion Anette Michel got Ingrid Coronado out of her haira, after that, as a joke, I told her to change husbands.

At that time, Ingrid Coronado was married to singer and actor Charly López, a former member of Garibaldi. On her part, Anette was in a love relationship with businessman Luis Manuel Peralta.

In a meeting at Luis Manuel Peralta’s house, the television hosts had the aforementioned altercation. “Total, in the heat of the drinks things got hard and they began to sing Karaoke. Ingrid, in the chatter because of course it was a joke, said: what if we changed husbands?'” Daniel mentioned.

This comment was not liked. the former host of “MasterChef Mexico”who grabbed Ingrid by the hair and pulled her out of the house. “Anette, as she was half a pipe, grabbed her by the tangle and took her out of the house, threw her out of the tangle and closed the door, I laughed a lot inside.”

Some time after this, Ingrid Coronado had a love affair with Samuel Tacher, ex-boyfriend of actress Silvia Navarro, one of Anette’s best friends. This would also have been another of the reasons for the estrangement from her.

“When we were working we had a very good relationship, I called her comadre since she entered, it seemed like a way to welcome her and make her feel accepted,” Anette Michel said in an interview years ago, about the friendship she had with Ingrid Coronado .