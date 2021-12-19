In the final arc of the franchise Kohei Horikoshi there has been a great dispute to know who was the infiltrator among the heroes, the one who received the orders of All For One. After it was discovered that it was Aoyama Yuga, in My Hero Academia 338, his companions fought for their verdict against all the heroes.

Just as we were shown in chapter # 337, it all started with Izuku Midoriya appealing to the heart of Aoyama Yuga. In My Hero Academia 338, he wanted the rest of the heroes to see that, despite being the infiltrator of All For One, is not a villain far from it.

MangaPlus by Shueisha

Izuku Midoriya suggests in My Hero Academia 338 that Aoyama Yuga he is the only one capable of deceiving All For One, becoming a key element in the final blow against this villain. But nevertheless, Present Mic He asks them if they can really trust a villain like him, after everything he’s done.

And, the response from AU Class 1-A is unanimous.

Aoyama Yuga from My Hero Academia is a hero again

Iida Tenya is the one who responds directly to Present Mic in My Hero Academia 338 with the following message: ‘That’s a thing for the past. We couldn’t understand his feelings either. This is precisely why we are also responsible. Right now, we want to hold hands with our classmate who is crying desperately, like the friends that we are. ‘

This message is seconded by other heroes like Katsuki bakugo who says: ‘After giving him a good lesson, of course… I have to give him at least five hits with my howitzer’. In My Hero Academia 338 It seems that this hero has not stopped being the violent boy that we love so much. By last, Kirishima, Midoriya and the rest of the students of class 1-A break into shouts of support for their friend: Aoyama, we can still fight together!

MangaPlus by Shueisha

However, the final answer comes from Aizawa, the tutor of class 1-A of the UA He, unlike the rest of his students, is direct. They cannot carry out this attack against All For One yes neither Midoriya not even the rest of the students have a plan. But, as it showed in My Hero Academia 338, will support them to the end.

Aizawa does not want that Aoyama Yuga be treated as a villain and expelled from the UA In this way, in My Hero Academia 338, the stage is set for the final combat, where we will see old heroes and heroines of the UA return. In this great event, Aoyama Yuga it will be a key piece.

MangaPlus by Shueisha

Follow the discussion about this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube To see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: