A whole year passed that is not worth remembering except for very exceptional things. People lived much of that time in quarantine for coronavirus at home, wearing a mask, trying to interact with family and friends with strict security measures … And all, to avoid the spread of one of the most lethal viruses known in the recent history,

Luckily for everyone, researchers and science worked tirelessly to come up with a vaccine, but it seems that not everyone would be too happy with that.

Incredible as it may sound, survey data across multiple countries shows a very low acceptance rate for the different vaccines, of the order of 40%.

Vaccination against the coronavirus began in late 2020. Photo: Xinhua.

The “blame” of this low overall percentage for the solution to a disease that proved to be deadly lies with only one thing: the fake news circulating on social media, spreading false data that fuels conspiracy theories.

Professionals try to stop this type of fake news, but it seems impossible, especially when it comes to information related to the side effects of the vaccine. Experts warn of the need to proceed with caution with the adverse effects that may occur, but repeated on several occasions that they do not necessarily have a causal relationship with the use of the vaccine.

That’s why Twitter user Ann (@AnnDesola) shared his experience after getting vaccinated and talking about the reality of the side effects of the vaccine in a short thread that makes his opinion about this whole process clear.

Yesterday I was vaccinated against COVID19. * I THREAD ON THE SIDE EFFECTS THAT HAS GENERATED ME * – Ann 🌙 (@AnnDesola) January 5, 2021

It hurt a bit to remove the plaster because it had stuck a lot to my skin. – Ann 🌙 (@AnnDesola) January 5, 2021

His publication went viral, with more than 68,000 ‘likes’ and was shared by tens of thousands of users on the social network. Some even took the opportunity to make a few jokes about it.

In Argentina, more than 100,000 Sputnik V vaccines against the coronavirus have already been applied and only 1% of the vaccinated population presented adverse reactions.

According to the statistics site Our World in Data, the country that applied the most vaccines to its population is Israel, with a clear difference from the rest of the world. He applied 19.55 doses every hundred people. In second place is the United Arab Emirates (9.52) and then Bahrain (4.25).

Source: La Vanguardia