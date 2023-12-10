Tula Rodriguez He is one of the most active figures in the world of entertainment on digital platforms. Through her social networks, the TV host constantly shares anecdotes from her intimate life with her friends, her daughter Valentina, her sisters and her father 'Don Tulo', to whom, recently, she made a peculiar joke that It made him uncomfortable. In this note, she knows what happened to him progenitor of Tula and how he confronted her in front of cameras.

What was the joke that Tula played on his father 'Don Tulo'?

Tula Rodriguez He was seen with his father 'Don Tulo' this December 10. On that outing, the TV host asked his parent to buy him some avocados and pay for them: “Daddy, go to the market so you can walk.”

Given this, 'Don Tulo', who looked a little uncomfortable, responded: “Now, give me, give me the money.” “You give it to me,” Tula pointed out.

It should be noted that the father of the TV presenter He bought at the market and upon his return he faced his daughter: “You are younger than me, you should go”. After that, Tula Rodriguez He replied, “Daddy, you have to understand that I don't have a partner, so the only man I can bother is you.”

Given this comment, the driver's father confronted her once again: “Do I have to put up with you then?”

What did Tula Rodríguez say about her relationship with her father 'Don Tulo'?

Tula Rodriguez clarified to his followers on his Instagram account that he enjoys a excellent relationship with his father 'Don Tulo', who sometimes likes to joke with him.

“If everything is very ceremonial, it is very boring, sister. You have to add a little pepper, a little salt to the relationship with your grandfather or father. I bother him and when I don't do it, he asks me: 'Daughter, Is everything okay?' That means he likes it.”held the TV presenter between laughs.