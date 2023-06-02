On May 20, Yarita Lizeth He was delighting his fans with a concert in the region of moqueguaduring the festival in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary, when she was cowardly attacked by one of the assistants, who He threw water at Chinita del Amor, so the singer did not hesitate to make a drastic decision: she asked for her withdrawal from the establishment.

Days later, the interpreter of “Friend” decided to speak about it and this was what she had to say: “(The lady) got upset and came against me. It’s always my fault.”

despite the bad time, Yarita Lizeth He recognized that it is part of the artistic career that there are people who are not respectful of the work of artists. Likewise, the sweetie of love spoke out about the rise in his popularity. “It hurts me,” she commented.

Through their social networks, netizens offered words of support to the artist. “Good Yarita. This is how respect is made”, “Yaritayou are the best”, “Keep going”, “Peru is with you, sweety“, among others, was what users commented.

What did Yarita Lizeth say during the concert where water was thrown at her?

“Here is a lady who is a little upset. Why do you scratch? I think we all deserve respect. Do you need to pour water? But mommy, I’m here singing. No one can disrespect anyone, we are content and happy. I am not going to continue until the lady retires, she is not going to pour me water, but beer ”, she asked the ‘Sweetie of love’.

