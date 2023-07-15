In the last episode of “There is room at the bottom”, history seems to repeat itself. After the entrance of ‘Patty’, joel could be ‘backward’ again, after the presence of his rival in music, and now in love, Franklin, his former leader in Group 7 and who expelled him, in Las Nuevas Lomas. The event caught all the attention of the young delivery girl, who was mesmerized by her presence and completely ignored the son of ‘Charo’.

How did Franklin get to Las Nuevas Lomas in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After the dissolution of Grupo 7, Franklin announced that he would dedicate himself to launching his solo career, but not before revealing to the media that Macarena had been to blame for the group’s dissolution, in order to defend Joel after his expulsion . This caused a lot of problems for Diego Montalbán’s sister, since her boyfriend Mike found out about the situation through the press and was angry about what happened.

Some time after the events, Franklin could be seen again appearing in Las Nuevas Lomas with a large speaker, with the purpose of singing in the street and earning a living. This was observed by Joel, who at first made fun of how his rival ended up, however, his face changed completely when he saw that ‘Patty’, the delivery girl he had noticed, was flirting with the famous cumbiambero.

Would ‘Patty’ be interested in Joel in “There’s Room in the Back”?

During her first scene on the hit series America TV, ‘Patty’ met Joel when he brought her lunch at his workshop. From that moment, the eldest son of ‘Charo’ noticed her and began to try to win her over by asking for more delivery and even getting her an extra job at Don Gilberto’s winery as the one in charge of her shipments.

However, when it seemed that ‘Patty’ was starting to look at Joel with different eyes, it vanished when July blurted out that her cousin’s feet smelled bad. This caused total disappointment in the young woman, who verified the fact when she went to the workshop to bring lunch, as usual, and was surprised that “Teresita’s” nephew was without shoes, which gave off a bad smell that made her flee the place.