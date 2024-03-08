He enters the studio but it ends badly: a small accident for one of the protagonists of the program

Next Another it is without a doubt one of the most loved and followed programs on the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the name of the program hosted by Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti has been occupying ample space in the pages of gossip newspapers due to a small incident that occurred during one of the last episodes aired on Canale 5 Let's find out together what happened in detail.

Daniel Nilsson protagonist of a small accident Next Another. After entering the studio as 'Bonus', the model became the protagonist of an unpleasant episode. As happens every time, Daniel was mobbed by the female audience present in the studio and Paolo Bonolis he invited everyone to sit down. But it was precisely at this moment that something unpleasant happened for Daniel Nilsson.

In fact, someone literally walked up with their shoe on the 'Bonus' foot Next Another, almost taking off his big toe nail. At this point Paolo Bonolis intervened and exclaimed:

They took off one of his nails! Oh god this is leaking blood. Why doesn't she put on shoes? Look, not only did they do this to you, but they also stole your shirt. Lady, are you crazy, are you joking?! But what do you care about the stuff? This one came, you tore your foot.

Source Avanti un Altro study

He later intervened Luca Laurenti who presented himself with a gauze and addressed these words to the 'Bonus' of the program:

Come here to me, give me your toe and I'll take care of it now.

Despite the small accident he suffered, Daniel Nilsson continued to take on the role of 'Bonus'. The story ended with Paolo Bonolis speaking these words to Luca Laurenti:

Look, I want to tell you something, you have demonstrated remarkable nursing skills. I must say that you were really good and I congratulate you […] Why does he walk away? Is there another injured person behind the scenes? Oh well, there must be a health emergency.