The United States immigration authorities provide various options to obtain the green card, which is why the waiting times for this procedure vary according to each case, which is why an Ecuadorian woman called attention on TikTok for having obtained residency just a few months after arriving in the North American country.

From his account @majo_lalangui The Latina shares a little of what her life is like living in the United States. From how much she spends a week on food to what it’s like to work in the North American country. But one of the videos that caught the most attention was the one in which she shared that after five months of living in the US, she began the process to obtain a green card. She said she arrived in the country and just four months later, while working as a waitress, she met her husband, whom she married a month and a half later..

Two weeks after getting married, they hired a lawyer to begin the process of obtaining residency. He had to wait nine months until he received his green card. Thanks to this, he said, he has been able to travel outside the United States for almost two years without having any problems upon returning to the North American country.

It is important to mention that within the comments he shared that he entered legally using a tourist visa and that She completed the process to obtain residency because she was married to a US citizen.

Adjustment of status, the procedure for the Ecuadorian woman who obtained her green card months after arriving in the United States

The video of the Ecuadorian Majo_lalangui raised various doubts among TikTok followers because Many considered that it is not possible that there is obtained his green card just over a year after entering the United States. However, the process he carried out is known as adjustment of status.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) explains that adjustment of status is a process through which It is possible to apply for residency or a green card when a person is already physically in the United States, as long as you have entered legally, for example, using a tourist visa, as in the case of the TikToker.

Although the eligibility criteria may vary according to the category in which the applicant is located, in this specific case it had to be done through the Form I-130, or Petition for Alien Relative, available to those who are married to U.S. citizens.

Finally it is worth clarifying that It is quite likely that the Ecuadorian received a Conditional permanent residence, which is valid for only two yearsThis is because their marriage has only recently been formed, so this status helps immigration authorities detect relationships that are only formalized to obtain an immigration benefit.