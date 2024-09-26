Some neighbors, speaking anonymously, have shared details that add elements to the figure of the murderer of the Nuoro massacre

From the stories of friends, relatives and colleagues, a worrying picture does not emerge regarding the culprit of the Nuoro massacre. Opinions, however, are sometimes contrasting even if most have spoken of Roberto Gleboni as a kind and helpful man. And yet, more and more details and episodes of those who knew him are slowly emerging.

What seemed, apparently, a loving father has turned into a ruthless one assassin capable of carrying out a real massacre around himself. The city of Nuoro, in fact, is still shocked by the tragedy committed by Gleboni, who shot his wife, two of his children and a neighbor, before taking his own life.

Two years ago, his daughter, one of the victims, called him “the greatest love of my life”. Today the story seems to have become very different from the idyllic imagery outside. In the house of the massacre only the 14-year-old son survived, and now compared to the “sweet chaos” of the family a deep and painful silence remains.

Some neighbors, speaking anonymously, shared details that shed new light on the figure of the murderer from Nuoro. Gleboni, in the eyes of many a courteous and helpful person, had recently begun to show signs of discomfort in the building on Via Ichnusa. Here, the man had lived with his family for six years and it seems there had been strange episodes.

“Talking to other tenants it emerged that he overreacted to small condominium issues,” reports one of the neighbors. Gleboni reportedly committed small mischief, such as moving waste bins to cause problems for other residents.

“Who could have imagined such a tragedy?”, a resident asks bitterly. “How many strange people we meet every day, but this is unimaginable”. Another neighbor said about that cursed morning: “I heard a loud bang before the shots, as if someone had moved a large piece of furniture. Then, a series of shots, five or six in quick succession. I didn’t think they were bullets, they sounded like firecrackers”. Unfortunately, in Nuoro, those were the shots of Roberto Gleboni’s murderous fury.