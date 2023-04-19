The 80-year-old woman was at the Polyclinic to assist her sick husband: at 7:00 this morning she went up to the tenth floor and threw herself

A terribly tragic event took place in the early hours of this morning in Rome, precisely at the Gemelli Polyclinic. A 80 year old woman she lost her life after she fell from the tenth floor of the structure. According to reports, it would be an autonomous gesture. The authorities are investigating to clarify the reasons that led her to make such an extreme gesture.

Moments of panic and dismay early this morning at Rome. It was just after 7:00 when some passers-by and visitors to the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome saw a body fall from the structure and crash to the ground in the square in front of the structure.

Immediate the alarm to the health personnel of the hospital, which however was unable to do anything other than ascertain the death of the person and alert the authorities.

The agents of the State Police immediately intervened on the spot, who ascertained the death and carried out all the due checks and surveys.

The victim is an 80-year-old woman

Shortly after the terrible event, it was ascertained that the victim she is an 80-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed.

We proceeded to the rbody emotion of the lady and the safety of the whole area. The operations lasted a few hours, before everything returned to normal regularity.

Few, if any, doubts that it was an autonomous gesture by the old woman.

From what has been ascertained so far, it seems that the woman went up to the tenth floor of the building, to then open a window and jump downstairs. The fall of about 30 meters obviously left her no way out.

The woman was in the facility for assist her husbandwho is hospitalized due to serious health problems.

According to reports, the agents would not have found no ticketnor other clues left by the victim before taking his own life.

The magistrate on duty will now have to decide whether have an autopsy examination or if return the body immediately to the family, to allow them to proceed with the due funeral rites.

