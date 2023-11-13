He had left the house, like every morning, to go to work. Upon his return, for a citizen of Quarto, a municipality in the Phlegraean area of ​​Naples, there was an absurd surprise: he found his apartment occupied by strangers, three women and some children. The neighbors saw the strangers breaking in, and notified the homeowner. The man immediately notified the police, but he still failed to return to the house because, according to the officers, there were some checks to be done at the municipal offices.

The story was reported by the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra deputy Francesco Emilio Borrelli to whom the man turned for help: “I have been living in the car for five days and if I want to enter my house to take my personal effects I have to notify the Carabinieri who, only out of courtesy, accompany me, while they sleep in my bed and use my things”, stated the man.

“Since 2021, following the death of my mother with whom I lived, I took over as assignee and also made a transfer and new request for accommodation. Now I can’t understand why I can’t go back into my house. I reported everything to the authorities but nothing has happened yet. They came from the municipality to see the situation and took action, even social workers arrived, and then they left without telling me anything. I really don’t think this is right,” adds the victim.

“A shocking story – comments Francesco Emilio Borrelli – which opens a worrying glimpse into the phenomenon of illegal occupations. In the same area of ​​Via De Gasperi, as stated by the victim of this incredible episode, in the past there have already been illegal occupations carried out by people close to those who occupied his house. The technique would always be the same, wait until the victim leaves the house to occupy it with women and children. The paradox is that, five days after the incident, the assignee is sleeping in the car and the squatters in the house. Proceed immediately to vacate the apartment, returning it to whoever lived there and verify whether there is a ‘system’ behind these occupations.”