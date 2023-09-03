Naples, goes to the police station to report: he meets his robber and has him arrested

He goes to the police station to report a theft and is faced with the man who had threatened him two days earlier. It happened to the manager of a supermarket in San Giuseppe Vesuviano, who immediately had the 29-year-old arrested by the police for another reason.

The young man, without documents, had been picked up by officers in the Nola emergency room, where he allegedly threatened to attack doctors and nurses. Taken to the police station for identification, he had reacted by offending and trying to attack the agents. Just at that moment he met the manager of a supermarket in via Ugliani, who recognized him as the perpetrator of the robbery that took place on Tuesday 29 August.

According to the victim, the man had hidden four bottles of alcohol worth around 100 euros under his shirt but had been discovered by an employee. He had therefore threatened the director using a bottle of beer and then fled. The man, of Moroccan origins, was reported for illegal entry and stay on the national territory and was also accused of the robbery.