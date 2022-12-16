He goes to the hospital for indigestion, discovers instead of having a heart attack: 45-year-old saved by doctors

“I mistook a pain in my chest and stomach for indigestion, instead it was my heart that was skipping.” For Stelvio Mignani, a 45-year-old hotelier, what happened last Monday was a Christmas miracle. To save him, the doctors of the Infermi hospital in Rimini and before that those of the Riccione emergency room to whom he had turned after complaining of stomach and chest pains, which he had initially attributed to “a hearty family dinner” from the night before. “Since ‘I had given it’ with eating and also with drinking, I underestimated the pain,” he explained to Il Resto del Carlino. “I thought I had indigestion. Since they didn’t pass, together with my partner I went to the Riccione emergency room “.

Once there, Mignani told the newspaper, he underwent tests and “within 20 minutes” was urgently transferred to the Infirmary in Rimini, where he was operated on urgently. “They installed two stents, two aortic dilators,” Mignani said. Until yesterday he was still hospitalized, where he also discovered he was positive for Covid, although without showing symptoms.

“I want to tell this story first of all to thank from the bottom of my heart, it is appropriate to say, all the medical personnel of the Riccione emergency room and that of the Rimini hospital, thanks to whom I am still alive”, he underlined. “But I want to tell it to remind my peers that no one is eternal, and after a certain age it is good to have periodic tests and analyses”.