Tragedy in the province of Benevento, Antonio D’Amelio dies in the night at the age of 15: a few hours earlier he had gone to hospital

The sad story happened in the province of Benevento, precisely in Montesarchio. Antonio D’Amelio he lost his life at the age of 15 after being sent home from the hospital.

It happened yesterday, December 5th. The previous day, Antonio D’Amelio had gone to the emergency room, following a severe and persistent pain. After the doctors visit, the 15-year-old was sent home. In the night, he was struck by an illness and sadly passed away.

Family members have alerted health professionals of 118, who quickly reached the house. Unfortunately they were unable to do anything to save Antonio’s life. He already was too latehis heart has not started beating again despite desperate attempts.

Messages of condolence for the passing of Antonio D’Amelio

The news shocked the entire community, friends, family and schoolmates. The 15-year-old was in the third year of the Music High School of the Lombardi Higher Institute. A touching post was published on the school’s Facebook page:

The Director, all the Teachers, the Ata staff with the Administrative Director, the class council of the 3rd Musical Liceo and the fifth (Antonio’s sister’s class) with the classmates and the whole institute, sad and astonished, embrace ANTONIO D’AMELIO in his last journey that takes him away from sight but not from hearts and never from the deep and affectionate memory of those who have traveled this – too short – stretch of earthly life with him.

A second message came from Municipality of Montesarchio: