He goes to the hospital for a panic attack and dies a few hours later: Alessandra Sanguigni was 43 years old

A serious and heartbreaking episode occurred in recent days at the Fondi hospital. A young woman, called Alessandra Sanguignilost his life at the age of 43, after 3 hospitalizations in various hospitals for panic and convulsive crises.

Now it will only be investigations and the autopsy placed on the woman’s body, to establish the exact cause behind her death. Unfortunately her condition is you get worse suddenly, until the sad epilogue.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place around 5.30 pm on Monday 20 February. Precisely at the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in a Fundswhere he lived with his family.

Alessandra actually worked as a nurse in the operating room of that same hospital. On that day she was complaining about panic attacks, accompanied by seizures.

She went to the emergency room to understand her situation. The doctors at first put her through all the tests care of the case and then they arranged his transfer at the Goretti hospital.

Here they subjected her to a Tac, which had a negative result. On the following day, they transferred her back to the Fondi hospital and arranged for her to be hospitalized in the Medicine.

The sudden death of Alessandra Sanguigni

However, it is only in the night between Tuesday 21 and Wednesday 22 February that he had asudden respiratory crisis. Doctors and all health professionals have intervened to try to help her.

Among them, there was also an anesthetist who realized he had a pulmonary edema. With the hope of being able to save her, they arranged for her to be transferred to the Formia hospital.

However, desperate attempts to save the young woman were in vain. Unfortunately for her, her doctors could not help but ascertain hers death.

The Fondi hospital itself has decided to start all the investigations of the case. For this reason he arranged the autopsy on the woman’s body, who will have to establish the exact cause behind her sudden and heartbreaking demise. Alessandra left i family and two children.