He is defined as a “pain-in-the-ass patient” in the medical report of the emergency room where he went following stomach pains: this is what happened at the hospital in Avola, in the province of Syracuse.

In the resignation sheet, published by the newspaper Sicilyin fact, it reads: “Objective examination: ‘pain-inducing’ patient discharged arrives in the emergency room for psychomotor agitation”.

His partner reported the incident, saying: “We went to the emergency room because he was very ill. I remained outside the examination room, waiting for him to be checked by the doctors. When he came out, I noticed that in the discharge report, next to his name, the term ‘scassamaroni’ had been added. I immediately thought it was a joke, but I immediately realized that it was all true”.

“He came in because he was suffering from severe abdominal pain and vomiting and was mocked with a sign, just because he was in a state of agitation due to the severe pain,” the woman added. “It is unacceptable that the publication of medical reports is not properly verified and filtered by the head of the emergency department. My daughter’s father should have been guaranteed, like everyone else, the greatest respect for his dignity, instead he was ridiculed. We have lost faith in the emergency room.”

Upon hearing the news, the general director of the ASP of Syracuse, Alessandro Caltagirone, requested the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the doctor: “As soon as I became aware of it, together with the company health director – states Caltagirone in a note – I asked the director of the Emergency Room of the hospital of Avola to provide clarifications and to immediately order the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the medical director responsible for such absurd conduct”.

“The constant daily work aimed at increasing the credibility of our regional health system and improving the relationship of trust between health institutions and citizens is unfortunately compromised by individual behaviors that are not in line with the role and professional ethics, as well as respect for the citizen who accesses our health services with trust in a state of fragility. I express the Company’s deepest apologies to the patient who was unfortunately the recipient of subjective behavior far removed from the good work of many other health workers who do their utmost even at the risk, at times, of their own safety.”