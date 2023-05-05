Bailey McBreen a young man of 24 years of age from Florida, United States He shocked thousands on social media after revealing that his constant belching was actually a sign of a life-threatening illness.

The shocking news was received Bailey McBreen in 2021when she noticed that she began to burp up to 10 times a day, which was not normal for her and that she still decided to ignore for a few months because she considered that it was something temporary.

It was after presenting more severe symptoms such as acid reflux, stomach cramps and others that the young woman went to the doctor and received the news that changed her life and that of her family. Doctors detected advanced colon cancer.

According to The New York Post, who shared her story, Bailey led a healthy life, exercised regularly and ate quite well, so this news was a hard blow to her life.

“I never in a million years thought that any vague symptoms I had were actually stage 3 colon cancer.” I mention Bailey according to the publication.

The young woman clarified that the belching symptoms were a personal case, because her tumor was slowly causing a complex intestinal obstruction, as a result, food got trapped in her tumor and caused reflux and continuous belching.

“I feel so blessed every day with everyone’s love and support. It continues to be an indescribable feeling that so many people really care about you. I can’t thank everyone enough for continuing to support me and getting me through this phase. of life. There is hope, and I WILL FIGHT“Wrote the young woman in a post that went viral.