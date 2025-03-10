This Friday, March 7, has reached the big screen ‘Mickey 17’one of the most anticipated films of this 2025. And its director, South Korean Bong Joon-Ho, has launched this new project six years after being awarded in the Oscar Awards in 2019 for ‘Parasites’.

But this is not the only thing that has generated great expectation. ‘Mickey 17’ stars Robert Pattinson. Here you can see the British actor playing a totally different role from the ‘Twilight’ saga.

There are already many spectators who have approached the cinema to enjoy this feature film. Is it worth seeing ‘Mickey 17’? A young man has asked the audience and, although there are opinions of all kinds, most coincide in the answer.

The viewers’ opinion about ‘Mickey 17’, Robert Pattinson’s new movie

A young man has approached the movie theaters to ask the spectators who have seen ‘Mickey 17’ if they liked it. Most coincide. «I have to say that I have no idea if I liked it or not»A girl has responded.









Another boy, meanwhile, has been much clearer. «No. I have fallen asleep. I give a four for Robert Pattinson, ”he says. Another person has said that he has not convinced him too much and that “I wouldn’t see her again” because it is “quite strange”. “I would put a six,” he said.

A woman assures that ‘Mickey 17’ «It has been like eating a mazipan». «It has been dense and slow. He had many plots within a one, ”he says. For another person, the film is a “bite.” «It’s like the director has taken the Thermomix at home, he has begun to put things, he has crushed them what comes out. With ‘Parasitos’ I was very clear where I wanted to go, not here», He explains.

Of all the interviewees, just a man has left the cinema happy. «Yes, it’s not bad. I liked it», He argues.

The viewers’ opinion about Robert Pattinson in ‘Mickey 17’

Although ‘Mickey 17’ has not convinced spectators, very different has been the valuation of Robert Pattinson’s work in the film. «I liked how he acted. Spectacular. It’s the best I’ve seen from him. He has shone and not for being a vampire, ”they confirm.