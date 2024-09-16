A 24-year-old man died suddenly from a probable illness while having dinner with friends in a restaurant in Camaiore, in the province of Lucca. An autopsy has been ordered

A sudden and fatal tragedy occurred yesterday evening in a restaurant in the municipality of Camaiore, in the province of Lucca. A 24-year-old young man, probably struck by a sicknesshe died in the bathroom of the restaurant where he was later found by friends with whom he had gone to dinner.

In fact, not seeing him return, the people who were at the table with him went to the toilet where the young man had gone shortly before. And from here, the tRagic discoveryThe 24-year-old was found lifeless, struck by a cardiac arrest which unfortunately proved fatal for him.

When the boy’s friends didn’t see him return to their table, they went to look for him in the bathroom where he had gone a short while before.

Having found the lifeless body on the ground, the emergency services were immediately alerted. The doctors and paramedics of 118 promptly arrived at the premises, together with a medical car of Viareggio and to an ambulance of the Mercy Of Capezzano Pianore. However, despite the desperate attempts of the paramedics to revive the young man, for him Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done. In fact, the rescuers could only confirm the 24-year-old’s death.

According to what has emerged from some investigative sources, it seems that the young man’s body will be subjected to an examination anyway.‘autopsy to understand what causes led to the boy’s death. The hypothesis of a natural illness is however the one most accredited by the investigators.

The tragic episode occurred shortly before 10pm yesterday evening, Sunday 15th September, in Nutsa hamlet of the municipality of Camaiore, in the province of Lucca.

The Viareggio Carabinieri are investigating the tragedy of the death of the 24-year-old. The personal details of the victim are not yet known, but according to some witnesses, he appeared to be in good health.

We will only have to wait for the autopsy tests ordered by the judicial authorities to understand the real causes of this death. However, the investigators tend to exclude that it could have been a death of a “natural” nature.violent“Sudden illness is the most likely hypothesis.

The boy’s friends were shocked, the first to discover the tragic fate of their friend.