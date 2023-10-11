Matteo Battaglia was with his girlfriend to see a house for sale when the floor collapsed: he died after two days of agony

A dramatic event occurred in Ragusa in recent days and which unfortunately led to the death of Matteo Battaglia, a young man of just 22 years old. He was with his girlfriend and some real estate agents to view an apartment when the attic gave way and he fell three meters. After two days of agony he passed away in hospital.

An entire city is in shock over what happened to a young man with great hopes, who in absurd and dramatic circumstances lost his life in only 22 years old.

His name was Matteo Battaglia and he lived in Comisoa municipality of approximately 30 thousand inhabitants in the province of Ragusa.

His greatest passions were soccerhe was in fact a huge Milan fan, ei engines. He worked in a motorcycle resale shop and He dreamed of opening his own business.

A few days ago, together with his girlfriend and some real estate agentshad gone to view an apartment for sale in Ragusa, in via Generale Amato, in which he could possibly open his own shop.

During the guided tour, however, it happened the unpredictable.

A attic has surrendered and Matthew is precipitate right inside the chasm that opened under his feet.

In the fall the boy has hit his head violently and suffered very serious injuries.

Rescuers arrived on site immediately and, after extracting him from the building, proceeded to urgently transfer him to a neighbor. hospital citizen.

For Matteo Battaglia there was nothing that could be done

The conditions by Matteo Battaglia have revealed themselves dramaticso much so that the doctors decided to make an extreme attempt to transfer him to the hospital in Catania.

After two days of struggle, prayers and agony, however, the Heart of the 22 year old it stopped forever.

Huge the ache for those who knew Matteo and his family, to whom everyone showed condolences and closeness.

Maria Rita Schembari, mayor of Comiso, took to social media with a touching message for the family. In the statement, the first citizen he mentioned the nice gesture of Matteo’s family, who decided to agree to the removal and donation of his organs. Furthermore, he announced that city mourning will be proclaimed on the day of the funeral.