03/14/2025



Updated at 11: 35h.





Travel It is a pleasure that everyone aspires, although, as the saying says, As at home you are nowhere. It is normal then that, when we return to our home after a while outside and after going through the process of adapting again to our daily routine, let’s seek to return to the places that during our adventure We have missed.

For many, Spanish supermarkets are a good sign of this. And, despite the exacerbated criticisms that many establishments have received in recent years, the truth is that the quality-price of the premises of our country is available to few places in the world. This has been able to verify firsthand Riki Jiméneza Spaniard who has just returned to Spain after spending several months Traveling through Chile and that has recently attended Mercadona.

Known as Nutri Rixi In social networks, the young man has managed to accumulate more than 70,000 followers thanks to his advice to lead a healthy life and for showing some of the healthiest products that we can find in supermarkets. Now, after visiting several Chilean businesses during his trip, the personal coach He has been speechless to see prices of Juan Roig’s chain, as he has shown in one of his last videos.

He is speechless to see Mercadona prices after two months outside Spain

«I have returned here to Mercadona, which It had not been coming for more than two months Because I have been in Chile and I have arrived in Spain and it had not passed, ”he began explaining the young man during this visit to the supermarket. «I would never have thought I was going to miss him», He has recognized just after among the halls of the establishment.









Showing the cereal section directly, the content creator has emphasized the prices of products such as Corn Flakes: «1.15 euros, nothing More, a box of these half kilo of cornfaces, when This in Chile costs you almost three euros», Riki said, ensuring that it is” a madness in price “if we compare them with those of the South American country.

“How beautiful to see a euro and peak or two, when in Chile these things were worth five euros,” he said teaching some of the prices that appear on the shelves, such as those of the juice bricks. «I am about to cry. What a barbarity, blessed be Mercadona», Has praised the influencer, highlighting the low price paid in Spain for many of the products we consume.

The Spaniards do not value the quality-price of our supermarkets

Finally, the young man has assured that in our country we cannot complain about quality and prices, especially if we compare ourselves with what happens in other countries: «Imagine there Poor people in South Americathat charge less in general, and Life is more expensive. So much criticize the Mercadona and I assure you that I have missed it, ”he has explained to his followers.

The Spanish recalled that, in addition to Mercadona, there are other food chains such as Lidl or Aldi that also offer very competitive prices and that “they are also super good”: “We do not complain so much that when one leaves Spain, what is at home», He concluded in this video, where he has taken the applause of many Internet users.