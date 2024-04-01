An investigation will try to clarify the death of Alessio Sconza. The 33-year-old boy had visited the emergency room of Villa San Pietro for pain in his arm and chest. His doctor, who had examined him, advised him to go to hospital. The young man, as reported by Il Messaggero, died in the night between Thursday and Friday, a few hours after returning home.

The man, who leaves behind three children, lived in Prima Porta and had a pizzeria in Giustiniana. On Thursday morning he had felt these strong pains and had been examined by his doctor. Then he went to be checked in the emergency room where he was given an electrocardiogram and assigned a code white. During the night, however, after returning home, he fell ill again and died at home. Having called the ambulance, the medical staff who arrived with sirens blaring could not help but confirm his death, despite attempts to resuscitate him.

From what we learn it seems that he did not suffer from any particular pathologies. The hospital report was acquired by the police. The Rome Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation. The family is now waiting for the result of the autopsy which will be carried out on the young man's body to establish the causes of death. In particular whether it was a heart attack and whether he could have possibly saved himself.