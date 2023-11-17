Mariagrazia Ciccolella had gone to hospital to undergo checks, she died within the walls of the facility at just 43 years old

Mariagrazia Ciccolella he lost his life at the age of 43. The community of Pettorano Sul Gizio is shocked. The woman had gone to Sulmona hospital to undergo checks prescribed by her family doctor.

She felt ill while in the health facility. The doctors did everything they could to save her, but every attempt was in vain. Within an hour her situation has worsened and she is death occurred.

Mariagrazia Ciccolella had not been well in the previous months, so the doctor had decided to prescribe one checklist tests list. He needed the right treatment to return to his usual life. The 43-year-old was one well-known local restaurateur.

After reaching the hospital, the woman was sent to the radiology department for the CT scan. Right during the exam, he accused a sudden illness. The doctors immediately activated the emergency protocol and tried to do everything possible to save her life. The woman was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit, but after an hour of trying, the doctors were forced to give up and declare her death.

It is not clear what happened to her, thatsudden crisis it broke his life in a very short time. For Mariagrazia Ciccolella there was nothing that could be done.

The community is shocked, everyone knew Mariagrazia because of her work as a restaurateur in the family restaurant The Press. Numerous messages of condolence appeared on the web, published by all those who wanted to say goodbye to her for the last time. Also the Mayor he clung to the family’s pain: