Francesco De Paolis went to the emergency room for a severe sore throat, but never left those walls again: the family's complaint

The sad story happened on New Year's Eve, in the emergency room of the San Camillo Hospital in Rome. Francesco De Paolis he went to the health facility for a severe sore throat. In code white, he waited for hours, but he never left those walls again.

The family has filed a complaint and wants him to come clarified the truth. She was the one who told what happened mate by Francesco De Paolis.

The story of Francesco De Paolis' partner

Francesco wasn't feeling very well, he had a sore throat. But things in themselves hadn't alarmed us too much, seeing as I myself had had plaques in my throat and our little girl had caught the flu. During the day of the 31st, Francesco began not to swallow well, his throat felt so red. He is allergic to a type of antibiotic, he had taken a spray without getting relief, so, to be on the safe side, we said it was better to go to the emergency room. He went alone because with the little girl there was no point in accompanying him.

The woman then said that Francesco entered the emergency room in white code, tested negative for Covid and remained in the waiting room. However, his condition is getting worse minute by minute. After two hours of no response, her partner got worried and decided to call the hospital. That's when she discovered the man he had been intubated. Shortly after, her heart stopped beating forever.

The family is now asking for clarification on the truth and the cause of De Paolis' death. It will be essential to understand whether timely and adequate treatment would have been possible avoid the tragic epilogue.

The family's lawyer also launched a appeal to the other patients present that evening in the emergency room, asking them to come forward if they had any useful information about what happened to the young father.